‘Murder hornets’ could stay

Asian giant hornets — so-called “murder hornets” — could establish permanent habitat throughout the northwestern U.S. unless they are contained or eradicated in Washington, according to new research from Washington State University.
WSU entomologist Dave Crowder said he and other researchers were able to gather data on climate and habitat the hornet prefers by reviewing more than 300 records of different locations where it already persists. Crowder said they then used this data to create a model of a habitat the hornets would find favorable, and found numerous regions of the northwest where they might thrive — particularly in parts of northern Washington and British Columbia where the invasive insect has been spotted.
“It turns out that a lot of the environmental conditions that are favorable for this species in its native area of Asia — warm temperatures and high precipitation — are also present here in Washington and British Columbia,” Crowder said. “We are able to find that the area that this has been found is really, really suitable for this hornet.
Crowder said researchers were also able to model how far the hornets could expand their range in a given year. According to their simulations, Crowder said the hornets could spread down Washington’s coast into Oregon within 10 years and to the northern tip of California within 20 years, all the while moving southward around 50 to 70 miles a year.
While the massive hornets with their quarter-inch long stingers are an intimidating sight and feature one of the most painful stings on record, Crowder said they pose a much greater risk to honeybee colonies than to public health. The giants have a “slaughter” hunting mode where they descend onto a hive of honeybees and decimate entire colonies in short order.
Crowder said these are not typical “picnic pests,” like paper wasps, interested in acquiring food from humans. Despite the intimidating moniker that helped news of their arrival in the U.S. gain viral attention, he said the hornets are not typically aggressive toward humans. He said deaths from being stung are rare with most caused by an anaphylactic reaction rather than the sting itself.
“Where it lives in its native range are typically mountain foothills or lowland forests that are not heavily developed,” Crowder said. “It doesn’t really associate closely with people, so unless you were to kind of step on a nest or get really close to a nest and disturb the hornets, we think it’s very unlikely that people are at major risk.”
Crowder said their study identified numerous suitable habitats the hornet could migrate to in the west but he said the risk that they will establish a growing, permanent presence there is still considered small.
For one thing, he said, while there are regions in other parts of the U.S. and the world where these hornets could thrive, they could not get there on their own. However, he said the two-inch long hornet would be a conspicuous hitchhiker for any individual traveler so human transport events for the giants are thought to be rare. Crowder said he is near-certain the first specimens to arrive and colonize Washington were likely brought over by mistake in a shipping container.
He noted that there have only been 10 individual hornets found in Washington over the last few years, which suggests their presence is still not very widespread and there’s still a reasonable chance it can be contained. However, he said, it’s important that containment strategies and public participation in the effort continue in earnest.
“We don’t want people to panic — there is a plan in place to try to mitigate the spread of these hornets and really identify where they are,” Crowder said. “We are really relying on the public to try and report any sightings that they might have found — we would rather people report something that they think is a nation giant hornet and be wrong, as opposed to not tell us at all.”
