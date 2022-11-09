Sen. Patty Murray won reelection Tuesday as the Democratic stalwart prevailed in a campaign in which she repeatedly said her Republican challenger was too extreme for Washington state.
Murray defeated Tiffany Smiley to win a sixth term.
“Washington state, thank you,” Murray said at a Democratic Party gathering in Seattle Tuesday night. “The stakes of this election are so high and the voters of the state of Washington showed up.”
Another veteran Washington lawmaker is heading back to Washington, D.C., with Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers securing her 10th term in the U.S. Congress. As of Tuesday night, McMorris Rodgers had 59.1% of the votes compared to challenger Natasha Hill’s 40.7%.
Murray said she would work to restore abortion rights, build the economy, cut prescription drug prices and “keep our democracy a democracy.”
“Do you believe everyone should be able to count on Social Security?” Murray said, adding that President Joe Biden had called to congratulate her.
Smiley raised a lot of money and put up a stiff challenge to Murray, but her message that Murray was a do-nothing senator who had stayed in office too long did not resonate with enough voters.
Murray’s 30 years in the Senate place her behind only Democratic Sens. Warren Magnuson and Henry “Scoop” Jackson for longest service in the Senate from the Evergreen State. The powerhouse duo served 36 years and 30 years, respectively, and were among the most powerful senators of the mid-20th century.
Murray is now a member of the Democratic leadership.
Smiley has repeatedly attacked Murray’s tenure and stature in the Senate during the campaign as the pair argued over abortion, crime and inflation during the run-up to Tuesday’s election.
Murray won her first campaign for the Senate in 1992, a suburban parent motivated to run in part by the U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Justice Clarence Thomas. She and others felt the senators treated Anita Hill, who had accused Thomas of sexual harassment, unfairly.
Murray again made women’s rights a signature of her campaign.
The Democrat said in this election: “Women’s rights are on the ballot. Our democracy is on the ballot and our economy is on the ballot.”
Murray said Smiley would be a vote for a nationwide ban on abortion. Smiley countered that while she is pro-life, she oppose a nationwide ban. She said the issue should be left up to the residents of each state following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
Smiley has said the state has a “crime crisis,” and that Murray has been absent on the issue. Murray has said crime is a local, state and federal issue and pointed to the easy availability of guns as one reason.
Murray, 71, also tried to tie Smiley to former President Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters, saying the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, was something voters should not forget.
Smiley, 41, blamed Murray for a rise in crime and other social ills.
A native of Pasco, Smiley tried to connect with voters by focusing on her personal story. She’s a former nurse who has highlighted her past advocacy for her husband, a military veteran who was blinded in an explosion while serving in Iraq in 2005.
Murray had raised more than $17.8 million as of the September reporting deadline, and had $3.7 million in the bank. Smiley had raised more than $12.8 million — far more than other recent GOP Senate challengers in Washington state — and had $2.4 million in the bank.
Washington hasn’t elected a Republican to the Senate since 1994.
McMorris Rodgers had a commanding lead in Tuesday night’s returns in the race to represent eastern Washington over her Democratic challenger, Hill.
The congresswoman earned 59.1% of the votes counted Tuesday night to Hill’s 40.7%. McMorris Rodgers led in every county of the district in Tuesday’s returns.
“It looks like we are on track to win big in this election here in Eastern Washington,” McMorris Rodgers said at a gathering of supporters at the Historic Davenport hotel in downtown Spokane on Tuesday night. “On top of that I am very optimistic the Republicans will take back the House. This is what we’ve all been waiting for.”
McMorris Rodgers had been running a campaign largely targeting Democrats in Washington D.C. and arguing Eastern Washington voters needed to return her to the Capitol to push back on the agenda of President Joe Biden. Hill had attacked McMorris Rodgers’ position on abortion, saying it wasn’t in line with Washington voters and arguing new representation was needed for the region.
McMorris Rodgers is in line to chair the House’s Committee on Energy & Commerce, if Republicans take control of the chamber.
“At a time when division cuts so deeply in every corner of our society, it only makes me prouder to represent you and more humbled that you continue to trust me to serve you in the people’s house,” the congresswoman said in a speech to supporters.
At a gathering of Democrats at the Riverside Place event center in downtown Spokane, Hill said she was encouraged by how many people cast their ballot.
“We feel like we’re already winning in terms of the voter turnout,” Hill said. “Republicans here haven’t delivered, and I think it’s time and folks are ready to start seeing what else we can do.”
Hill had said she was inspired to run after serving on a board redrawing district lines for Spokane County commissioners. She conceded the race to McMorris Rodgers, but hinted that Democrats might have momentum at the local level.
“I think there are some people here who are very well situated to step up and run for mayor,” she said. “I’m really excited to support whoever that candidate is.”
Democrats are trying to win the secretary of state’s office in an election for the first time in six decades after Republicans failed to advance a candidate in the primary.
Current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs took a narrow early lead against nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson in Tuesday’s general election. With more than 1.6 million votes counted statewide, Hobbs had just over 50% and Anderson had nearly 47%. Thousands of votes will be counted over coming days and the race was too early to call.
Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August.