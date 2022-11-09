Sen. Patty Murray won reelection Tuesday as the Democratic stalwart prevailed in a campaign in which she repeatedly said her Republican challenger was too extreme for Washington state.

Murray defeated Tiffany Smiley to win a sixth term.

“Washington state, thank you,” Murray said at a Democratic Party gathering in Seattle Tuesday night. “The stakes of this election are so high and the voters of the state of Washington showed up.”

