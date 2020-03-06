Washington State University is canceling the 45th Murrow Symposium scheduled for later this month in response to concerns over the spreading coronavirus.
The symposium, put on by the Edward R. Murrow College of Journalism and Mass Media, had been scheduled for March 22-24. TV journalist Lester Holt had been scheduled to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Associated Press sports writer Janie McCauley and KING 5 news anchor Mark Wright were slated to be inducted into the Hall of Achievement.
The symposium’s career fair, showcase and speaker sessions have also been canceled.
“Instead, in the near future, we will conduct a limited number of Symposium-related activities relying on technology to assist us in some instances and taking other precautions as appropriate during face-to-face interactions,” said a news release distributed Thursday.
Holt has committed to visiting Pullman at another time, the release said.
The College of Journalism and Mass Media is also suspending all planned college-sponsored travel involving students through May, the release said.