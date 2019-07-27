The 2019 Palouse Music Festival is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at Hayton-Greene Park in Palouse.
The schedule of performers includes: 11 a.m., Paul Smith, traditional fiddle; 12:10 p.m., Cherry Sisters Revival, eclectic ukeleles and more; 1:15 p.m., Palouse Forro Experience, Brazilian; 2:30 p.m., Dan Maher, folksinger; 4 p.m., Heather and the Soul Motions, classic R&B; 5:15 p.m., Sesitshaya Marimbas, African Marimba Music; 6:30 p.m., Blue Highway, rocking dance music.
There will be arts and crafts vendors, food vendors and a beer garden.
Admission is $10 per adult, $5 for children 6-16, and free for kids 5 and younger. For information visit the Palouse Music Festival Facebook page.