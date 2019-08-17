The employee of Atom Heart Music in Pullman charged this past spring for inappropriately touching an underage customer was sentenced to jail.
Victor Hudak, who pled guilty to fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, was sentenced in Whitman County District Court on Thursday to 120 days in jail. He will also be on supervised probation for 24 months.
He was ordered not to have any contact with anyone younger than 18 without a parent present.
He was charged in April after a teenage girl claimed he touched her inappropriately multiple times while she was at the store.