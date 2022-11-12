My pumpkin season ends with a cheeky Halloween

Sydney Craft Rozen

My homegrown pumpkins drew smiles on Halloween, when 175 trick-or-treaters walked through cold rain for individual bags of candy and a welcome from the jack-lanterns glowing on our porch. The week before Halloween, Lee and I harvested and weighed 42 pumpkins — 360 pounds total — and then designated each of them for assignment. Three tiny ones, which already showed signs of squishiness, headed straight to our compost bin. Lee chose five classic pumpkins for his jack-o’-lantern art, carving logos of the Seattle Seahawks and UW Huskies, a sneering pumpkin with jagged teeth, and two silhouettes of train engines, with steel-wool smoke drifting from their stacks. Nobody was going to stab a knife into my jade-green Cinderella, though. I displayed it on the porch with the other pretty pumpkins, green, pink, yellow and apricot, in a waist-high brick planter.

We gave four orange pumpkins to our grandchildren, and I entrusted a fifth pumpkin, along with a heavy burden of expectation, to our son-in-law. That cheeky pumpkin had lain, wedged for most of the summer between two sections of a decorative wire fence at the edge of our pumpkin patch. By August, the fence wire had etched a distinctive gluteal crease in the pumpkin’s backside, and our son-in-law shared my childlike glee at its decorative possibilities for Halloween.

That weekend, he, our daughter and grandchildren collaborated to create a showstopper. On trick-or-treat night, kids and adults pulled out their phones to photograph the back view of a guy in a long brown wig, sitting on a patio chair and wearing a ball cap, flannel shirt and saggy jeans. Our creative family used padding to fill out most of Pumpkin Guy’s shape, but his exposed backside was all genuine pumpkin — a salute to the most entertaining and risque member of the Rozen pumpkin team.

