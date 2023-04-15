My walking buddy doesn’t care aboutthe flowers

Sydney Craft Rozen

While I waited for the first spring flowers to bloom in Moscow, I tried to tamp down my envy at seeing west side friends’ Facebook photos of cherry trees already blossoming in Seattle and Portland. As soon as the snow melted here, I zipped up my fleece jacket and set out for a walk through the Fort Russell neighborhood, looking for buttercups. I found them a few blocks away, growing in clusters in a small rock garden. In the language of flowers, buttercups symbolize childlike joy, and I remembered being a little girl in Aberdeen, Wash., taking turns with my friends as we held a buttercup under each other’s chins. When we saw the flower’s yellow reflection, we chanted, “You like butter!”

During my walk I also found star-shaped blue scilla, lavender, purple and yellow crocuses, and white snowdrops, all of them bright patches of color among the dried leaves that covered many gardens, including my own. My first impressions seemed to pass in a blur, because my walking partner zipped us past the flower beds on his way to his own scenic landmarks: utility poles and tree trunks. It’s a good thing, actually, that Duffy, our bouncy, black and brown Bernedoodle puppy, has little interest in flowers. Eating them can be toxic for dogs. Later, I retraced the blooming route by myself at a more leisurely pace. The daffodils looked ready to flower, but most of the tulips, including the ones in my garden, still lay, half-dreaming, in their beds, as did the late-blooming Lenten roses (hellebores) that grow in a shady spot under our kitchen window.

The next day Duffy chased his tail and launched some excellent nut-outs in our backyard while I checked on the emerging perennials in a nearby raised bed. Tiny purple violets had fluffed out and multiplied since I wrote about them a few weeks ago. and leafy rosettes of Southern Charm verbascum promised another summer of delicate dusty rose, ivory and pastel yellow flowers, clustered on tall stems. A few delphiniums and Champagne Bubbles Iceland poppies had survived the winter and will add blue, white, pink and orange accents to the bed.