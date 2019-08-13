The 31st annual National Lentil Festival begins at 5 p.m. Friday at Reaney Park in Pullman with live music and the world’s largest bowl of lentil chili.
Saturday’s activities include the Tase T. Lentil 5K Fun Run, the Pullman Lion’s Club Lentil Pancake Breakfast, the Circles of Caring Tennis Tournament, 3-on-3 basketball tournament and the Legendary Lentil Cook-Off.
The annual parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Main Street.
For additional information and a complete list of all activities, visit www.lentilfest.com.