Native author draws big crowd

As part of the regional Everybody Reads program, the Colfax Library hosted author Beth Piatote on Nov. 1. She spoke at The Center in front of more than 40 community members and discussed her collection of short stories set in the Native Northwest, "The Beadworkers."

