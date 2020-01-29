Whitman County is asking for public comment on a hazard mitigation plan it has drafted to prepare for natural disasters, such as floods, wildfires or severe weather.
Multiple jurisdictions around Whitman County contributed to the draft, which is available online for review and comment at this shortened link: bit.ly/319eIKo. The two volumes of the draft plan are at the bottom of a list of documents on that page. The comment period ends Feb. 11.
According to a news release from the Whitman County Department of Emergency Management, citizens were asked to contribute by sharing local knowledge of the region’s vulnerability to hazards, as well as identify initiatives that could reduce the effect of those hazards.
The public can provide input on the draft plan by emailing Emergency Management Deputy Director Robin Cocking at Robin.Cocking@whitmancounty.net, or call (509) 397-5608.