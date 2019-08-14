Those looking to obtain a passport can do so at the Passport Fair on Saturday at the U.S. Postal Service in Moscow.
The event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Federal Building, 220 E. Fifth St. Passport acceptance services are on a walk-in basis. No appointment is required.
Rick Glessner, USPS postmaster in Moscow, said the Saturday fair allows residents to get a passport without having to deal with the hustle and bustle of the work week.
He said the passport fairs take place every three months.
Ernie Swanson, communication specialist for the USPS in Seattle, said the Department of State issues passports but it grants the Postal Service authority on these occasions.
Customers should go to the Department of State website to print a copy of the DS-11 application for a U.S. Passport form, according to a USPS news release.
Items customers must bring with them Saturday include: printed and completed DS-11 application; proof of U.S. citizenship; proof of identity; photocopies of U.S. citizenship and identification documents; an appropriate form of payment; and an appropriate passport photo.
Credit cards are not an appropriate form of payment for the Department of State applications fee. A debit card can be used to purchase a postal money order.