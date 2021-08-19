Washington State University has shown interest in selling a handful of historic properties on its Pullman campus, but a neighborhood nonprofit, the College Hill Association, would like the university to take steps to ensure protections before the properties are sold.
Allison Munch-Rotolo, chairperson for the CHA’s board of directors, said three of the school’s four Culture and Heritage Houses, located on B and C streets, are on the National Register of Historic Places and all have deep roots in the community and are worthy of preservation. She said the best way to ensure their protection after possible sale of the properties would be for WSU to list them on the local historic registry as well.
“To be listed on the National Register of Historic Places is an honor, it means it’s been identified as significant at the national level — but it is an honor only; preservation laws are enforced at the local level,” Munch-Rotolo explained. “So the only protection you really have for something is if it is listed on your local register of historic places.”
Because these properties are located on large, contiguous lots, there is a high vulnerability to redevelopment. In a letter sent to WSU’s board of regents in July, the CHA pointed out a nearby property had been redeveloped into a 40-bedroom apartment complex called C Street Suites.
Munch-Rotolo said another historic property being considered for sale — the Adams Mall on Colorado Street — is the city’s oldest school building. She said because WSU owns quite a bit of property along Colorado Street, the group’s suggestion for this space is somewhat different. She said the CHA has suggested the university engage some kind of visioning process, like a design charrette, that brings in local stakeholders, including residents and business owners, to help create a path forward for the property.
“You can kind of foresee that change may be inevitable along Colorado Street, and that can be a good thing,” she said. “But since it is publicly owned, we believe it would be in the public interest to kind of have more say in how it does get redeveloped.”
WSU spokesman Phil Weiler said the university has discussed the issue with the CHA in the past and been confronted by a few issues. He said among them that there is a question of whether the changes that have taken place at these properties over the years would render them ineligible for a historic designation.
However, Weiler said the main problem is the buildings have been out of use for years and maintenance and upkeep costs are beyond the scope of what WSU can justifiably allocate to unused buildings. Additionally, Weiler said without regular occupancy, some maintenance issues like water damage can go unnoticed for long periods of time.
“We don’t have the resources to be able to give them the tender loving care that I think they deserve — and at the end of the day, we’re an institution of higher ed, we’re not a landlord,” Weiler said. “Quite frankly, I think the properties will benefit more by being in private ownership than just having a huge university providing minimal maintenance to them.”
Munch-Rotolo said the WSU Board of Regents will consider a proposal to proceed with the sale of these properties in its meeting Sept. 16 and 17.
Weiler said the Culture and Heritage Houses could go on the market by at least the end of the calendar year and WSU could be prepared to place Adams Mall on the market within weeks of approval.
