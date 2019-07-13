Neill Public Library will have a robotics demonstration at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the library on 210 N. Grand Ave. in Pullman.
The 4-H robotics team, SciBorgs 4061, will lead the demonstration. Youth ages 11 through 17 are encouraged to attend. The event is free and part of the 2019 Summer Reading Program at the library.
For more information visit www.neill-lib.org, or contact Kathleen Ahern, youth services librarian at (509) 338-3258, or by email at kathleen@neill-lib.org. You can also find events and information at www.facebook.com/NeillPublicLibrary.