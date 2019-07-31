Neill Public Library will host “Outsmarting the Internet: Exploring Ways to Learn, Engage and Avoid ‘Fake News’ ” at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Hecht Room at the library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Instructors from the Washington State University Department of English will help conduct the workshop, which will focus on effective and strategic internet use, and will explore the concept of “fake news” and how to spot it. Registration is encouraged, but not required. Register online at www,tiny.cc/InternetWS or call (509) 338-3254.