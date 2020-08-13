Nelson outlines special legislative session

Fifth District state Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, on Wednesday offered opinions and received feedback from constituents on bills pertaining to the November election, liability reform during emergencies and education that he said will be discussed during the special Idaho legislative session later this month.
More than 40 people — who wore face masks and appeared to social distance from nonfamily members — gathered at East City Park in Moscow for a “Conversations in the Park” event led by Nelson, who is seeking a second term in the Idaho Senate.
Republican Gov. Brad Little announced last week that he will call the Idaho Legislature into a special legislative session the week of Aug. 24.
Little, legislative leadership and members of the House and Senate will continue discussions about the specific topics that will be addressed during the special session, which could include the November general election and liability reform during emergencies, according to a news release last week from the governor’s office. The release stated it is anticipated Little will issue a proclamation next week detailing the exact issues to be considered during the special session.
Nelson said, oddly enough, the session will not include medical items such as the way the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and local health districts conduct business.
“It’s a health emergency but we’re not doing anything about the health emergency,” he said.
One of the election bills would allow counties to open absentee ballots — those that have been received — a week before the election instead of all of them on election night, so county election offices are not overwhelmed by the great number of absentee ballots expected for the election.
Both election bills proposed in the special session would expire Jan. 1, Nelson said.
“I can assure you we won’t have an all-mail ballot Nov. 3,” Latah County Clerk/Auditor/Recorder Henrianne Westberg said.
She said she would like to see residents request an absentee ballot and that they should only vote at the polls this November if they really need to.
Nelson also encouraged residents to request an absentee ballot.
He said a liability reform bill would allow entities, such as businesses and schools, to be immune from prosecution for liability if they make a good faith effort to follow the COVID-19 rules the government outlined.
“I can understand some of the need for it (perhaps for businesses or schools adhering to rules), but this one perhaps is a little bit too broad for my taste,” Nelson said. “But I think there’s maybe some ways to refine it.”
He said the bill is broad in the vast range of people and entities it applies to and the disasters it covers. Nelson said the special session should focus on the coronavirus crisis only.
An education bill Nelson said will be discussed at the special session would strip local health officials of their authority to close public schools in response to a public health emergency.
Under current law, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and local public health districts can order schools to close to prevent the spread of contagious or infectious diseases, according to a Lewiston Tribune story. However, the joint Education Working Group on Monday recommended a draft bill that would remove that authority — meaning only political entities such as local school boards, the State Board of Education or the governor could order school closures.
“This is more controversial because we’re kind of taking away an authority from an agency that deals with health — has some health professionals helping make that decision — and giving it to a board that doesn’t really have that expertise,” Nelson said.
Nelson is hosting a Zoom town hall meeting from 6:30-7:30 tonight. Visit Nelson’s Facebook page, “David Nelson, Idaho State Senator - District 5” and click on the “Events” tab on the left side of the webpage for more information.
