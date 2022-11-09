Late results Tuesday showed two of three incumbent lawmakers in Idaho’s 6th Legislative District with substantial leads in their respective races.

Two-term incumbent Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, however, was narrowly trailing former Sen. Dan Foreman in his bid for a threepeat.

As of 11 p.m., Foreman had 7,883 votes or 52.5%, compared to 6,835 votes and 45.5% for Nelson. Constitution Party candidate James Hartley of Moscow had 295 votes or 2%.

