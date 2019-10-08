The Garfield-Palouse Cooperative School District has announced a new after-school program aimed at K-5 students.
According to a news release, transportation to the program by bus will be available at both Garfield and Palouse schools. The program will be located in the Seedlings Child Care Center at the Garfield Methodist Church and will operate Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Participating students will be offered supervised games, activities and crafts, as well as an afternoon snack. Monthly tuition will be $250 per student.
Enrollment forms can be found at the Seedlings Child Care Center at 201 W. Union St. in Garfield. The release states the after school program is dependent on tuition but if enough students are enrolled by Oct. 15, it will start Nov. 4.