One pedestrian pathway project will be completed at Itani Park this summer and two others are proposed for the near future in Moscow.
A playground and a pathway to the playground were constructed at Itani Park — located near the intersection of Itani and Rolling Hills drives — last summer.
Assistant Parks and Recreation Director David Schott said the second phase of the project will happen this summer when crews extend the pathway north through the park, connecting Crestview and Itani drives.
Germer Construction of Moscow submitted the low bid of $43,545 for the project, Schott said.
Schott said the city and the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency plan to partner next year on a Paradise Path lighting project from Berman Creekside Park to U.S. Highway 95/South Main Street.
“Pathway lighting through that section’s been talked about for years and then with the addition of Identity on Main, it’s just a little bit of extra security,” Schott said. “It can get a little dark back in there in that corridor.”
He said a combination of electric bollard lighting — or 3- to 4-foot light poles — and tall electric light poles would likely be installed. The number of lights is yet to be determined, he said.
Schott said solar-powered bollard lighting is on the popular stretch of pathway and those lights would likely be removed as part of the project. He said the solar modules have been problematic and are expensive to replace.
The project is proposed for the fiscal 2021 budget, which starts Oct. 1. The proposed project budget is $162,550. The city would cover $87,550 and the MURA would fund the remaining $75,000, Schott said.
Parks and Recreation Director Dwight Curtis said a pathway through Ghormley Park is proposed as part of parkland dedication for a mixed-use development called Gateway on Sixth Addition, which is adjacent to the park.
Curtis said the pathway would start near the Sixth Street and Deakin Avenue intersection and terminate at the Ghormley Park parking lot.
“Basically it gives you a connection from Third to Sixth (streets),” Curtis said.
He said the developer and the city would fund the first portion of the pathway from Sixth Street and the city would fund the second phase from the end of the first part of the pathway to the parking lot. Curtis said the MURA would likely contribute funding to the project and he is unsure how much the entire project would cost.
Moscow Planning Manager Mike Ray said the Moscow Planning and Zoning Commission and the city council need to approve the parkland dedication before the project can start.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.