The Vineyard family loves giving new life to old things.
So, it is fitting that Rusty and Marie Vineyard bought downtown Moscow’s Old Thing Antiques in order to start their own antique shop, The Old Vineyard.
“We’ve always had an interest in old things,” Rusty Vineyard said. “A big thing for Marie and I is not letting things make their way to the landfill. So, if we can repurpose and reduce, that’s a huge thing for us.”
Rusty and Marie Vineyard celebrated The Old Vineyard’s grand opening earlier this month at its 114 E. Third St. location. But it’s not just them running the show.
Their children, 14-year-old Ellie and 10-year-old Wyatt, are also key parts of the operation. Ellie collects china and brass items for the store, while also running the cash register on weekends. Wyatt collects vintage toys and comic books.
“Each of them have their own inventory here in the store that they have purchased themselves and that they sell,” Marie Vineyard said.
One of the store’s prized collections is the cast iron skillets restored personally by Rusty Vineyard. He said it contains pieces ranging from 40 years old to more than 100 years old.
The Vineyards loved to collect old items in every community they have lived in and much of the inventory at The Old Vineyard comes from auctions, estate sales, garage sales and yard sales they attend. Customers might find anything from vinyl records to old fishing gear to World War II ration tokens.
Marie Vineyard said they want the inventory to be “constantly changing.”
“So, every time you come in here, you see new things and no matter what your budget is, our hope is that you can come in here and take a treasure home with you,” she said.
Since the Vineyards supply all the inventory themselves, customers are welcome to barter and trade with them.
“I just think that’s such a fun part of junking and looking for things is the bartering part of it,” Marie Vineyard said.
Looking forward, the Vineyards want to take advantage of their location and attract customers visiting downtown during community events like Artwalk and the Moscow Farmers Market.
Rusty and Marie Vineyard expressed gratitude toward the community for supporting The Old Vineyard during its early days. Rusty Vineyard said he believes it shows the community still wanted and needed a store like this.
“One of the staples in every community is an antique vintage collectible store,” he said.
The Old Vineyard is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The store is closed Sunday through Tuesday.
