New app brings local news straight to you

Craig Clohessy

Accessing the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Lewiston Tribune’s digital content just got a whole lot easier.

Apps for The Trib and DNews are available for quick, easy, and free download at the Apple App Store for Apple cellphone users and at Google Play store for those with Android devices.

If you are already a subscriber to the Tribune and/or the Daily News, after downloading the app you enter your current username and password. We’ve heard for years frustration from those accessing our websites about having to log in each and every time. No more. With the app, it’s one log in and that’s it.