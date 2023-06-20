New app brings local news straight to you

Accessing the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Lewiston Tribune’s digital content just got a whole lot easier.
Apps for The Trib and DNews are available for quick, easy, and free download at the Apple App Store for Apple cellphone users and at Google Play store for those with Android devices.
If you are already a subscriber to the Tribune and/or the Daily News, after downloading the app you enter your current username and password. We’ve heard for years frustration from those accessing our websites about having to log in each and every time. No more. With the app, it’s one log in and that’s it.
For those who haven’t yet subscribed to the Tribune or Daily News, there is content you can access at no cost through the apps, including the latest weather data, obituaries, breaking news, and two free stories every month.
There is easy access to the papers’ e-editions and archives.
The apps also can be set up with your favorite sections at the top for a personalized news feed.
And if you agree to receive push notifications, we will bring stories straight to your handheld device at convenient times throughout the day.
If you aren’t convinced yet, here’s one more reason to download the apps. When you do, you are entered for a chance to win a $500 prize each month for the next six months.
So let’s review: The app is free. It’s easy to access and takes away the need for online searches to find local news. It’s easy to navigate, with everything in one place. You can organize it with your favorite sections at the top of the news feed. Log in once and you are good to go. And you can receive push notifications delivered to you in real time.
What are you waiting for?
Clohessy is managing editor of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Lewiston Tribune. He can be reached at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.