Two new art exhibits will open Monday at Moscow City Hall.
Landscape paintings by Carl Rowe will showcase the diversity of Idaho’s landscape with a pop-up event displayed noon to 5 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Rowe is the Idaho Conservation League 2019 Artist in Residence. A reception for the exhibit will be 5-7 p.m. Monday.
Third Street Gallery will open the winter season with a fiber art exhibit, “Cozy,” featuring regional artists. The exhibit will be on display during normal business hours Monday to Jan. 31 at the gallery, located in Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St., Moscow.
Featured fiber artists included in the display are Rachel Aiello, Lauren Birch, Celia Boland, Kathleen Burns, Linda Christensen, Cathy DiNoto, Casey Doyle, Melody Eckroth, Ann Harwood, Stacy Isenbarger, Joy Irving, Jan Keller, Jean Korus, Anna Marsh, Tracy Randall, Celeste Russell, Shelly Stone and Jen Whitted.