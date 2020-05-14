The owners of Neill’s Flowers and Gifts are taking over part of the former Daily Grind Coffeehouse space on Pullman’s Main Street to bring a new business to the city.
In a sense, it is more like Chris Chandler’s family is bringing back an old business to Pullman.
The family plans to open Neill’s Coffee and Ice Cream in mid-July. Among the ice cream menu items will be treats such as sundaes, milkshakes and banana splits, Chandler said.
The Daily Grind Coffeehouse closed earlier this month because of COVID-19 restrictions hampering the business. It had operated since 1999. The Daily Grind’s two drive-through locations on South Grand Avenue and North Grand Avenue will remain open.
Neill’s Coffee and Ice Cream is a remnant of Pullman’s past. Neill’s Flowers has been a family-owned and -operated business for more than 100 years. Chandler said it moved in 1920 from its Military Hill location to Main Street, where it also sold ice cream and sandwiches
Back then, the business was called Neill’s Sweet Shop. In 1942, the business transitioned to solely selling flowers. Chandler’s father, Mitch, took over Neill’s Flowers and Gifts in 1978.
As Neill’s Flowers and Gifts marks 100 years at its Main Street location, Chandler said Neill’s Coffee and Ice Cream would be a great way to celebrate a piece of Pullman’s history.
Chandler’s parents and a business partner own the building where Neill’s Coffee and Ice Cream will be located. Chandler said part of the former Daily Grind space has been leased to someone else, so Neill’s Coffee and Ice Cream’s seating space will be smaller than what was available at the Daily Grind.
Neill’s Flowers and Gifts was allowed to remain open under Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order and continues to deliver flowers to customers.
