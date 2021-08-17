Another COVID-19 death and two new hospitalizations were reported Monday in Whitman County.
The new death pushed the total in the county to 54 and there have been 139 hospitalizations since the pandemic started, according to Whitman County Public Health.
Eight new cases were reported Saturday through Monday in the county, pushing its total to 4,591 since the start of the pandemic.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District said on its website that 34 new cases were reported Saturday through Monday in Latah County, raising the countywide total since the pandemic started to 3,389 confirmed and probable cases. Of the 3,389 cases, 3,215 have recovered, 161 are open and 13 people have died.
The 34 new cases included two people younger than 5 years old, two people ages 5-12, six people 18-29, six people in their 30s, four people in their 40s, two people in their 50s, 10 people in their 80s and two people in their 90s.
The website also showed two new deaths in Nez Perce County, one of which was a man in his 60s and the other a woman in her 70s.