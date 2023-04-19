Jazz festival

The University of Idaho Jazz Band I performs during the 2020 student competition at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival in Moscow.

 Daily News file

The University of Idaho’s annual Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival aims to return to normalcy this year with the exception of one major change.

It is now a springtime event.

Starting today, audiences can enjoy jazz performances from professional musicians, college students and K-12 students during one of the longest-running educational jazz events in the world.