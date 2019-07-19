A new day care operation is coming soon to Moscow.
The Moscow Board of Adjustment unanimously approved a conditional use permit application Thursday night that will allow Happy Horizons Childcare to operate a day care facility at Real Life Ministries in Eastside Marketplace.
The facility will operate 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and serve 21 or more newborn to kindergarten-aged children, according to the conditional use permit application. The day care, which will be located in a classroom wing within the church, will have 10 to 20 employees.
“I think it’s a great facility for a day care,” said Marshall Comstock, Board of Adjustment member. “It’s something that’s needed and it fits in.”
Alisa Anderson, Happy Horizons Childcare board member, said most day cares in town have waiting lists for children or are closed when schools are closed, which is difficult for working parents. She said the facility is expected to be open year-round and work to meet the needs of low-income families.
“We’re trying to meet the needs of certain gaps that we know are in the community,” Anderson said.
Art Garro, another Happy Horizons Childcare board member, also said it is difficult to find day care openings on the Palouse, especially affordable ones. Plus, he said a new facility will not need to be built since the church is already there and it will be used when the church is not in use.
“I just think that this is kind of a win-win,” Garro said.
The applicant will provide two loading zone spaces parallel to the sidewalk in front of the child care facility, and a playground will be on a parking lot island near the church.
Anderson said the plan is to take children out to the playground in phases so they are not all outside playing at the same time.
She said the children will wear reflective vests before going to the playground and will be escorted across the crosswalk to the play area by staff. Safety signs will be visible to motorists when children walk to the playground, and a 4-foot fence will be erected around the playground, Anderson said.
She said the hope is to leave the playground open to the public on nights and weekends.
In April, Happy Horizons Childcare applied for a license to operate the day care business at Real Life Ministries, Thursday’s Board of Adjustment packet stated. City staff determined the applicant did not meet city code requirements, which state a day care facility’s outdoor play area shall be adjacent to the facility and provide a safe area that is easily maintained and accessible by children.
Because the proposed play area was not directly adjacent to the day care facility, the application was denied.
In May, the Moscow City Council heard an appeal for a license denial for Happy Horizons Childcare. Council members approved the motion unanimously and issued a license for the child care facility to operate at the church using the adjacent outdoor play area to meet the play area requirements.
No one spoke in favor or against the facility at Thursday night’s public hearing.
The board directed staff to prepare a relevant criteria and standards document for the board to approve in the next few weeks. With approval, the day care can officially move forward.
