After nearly 50 years, University of Idaho medical students will have a physical building on campus to call home.
The new facility is located in a former “business incubator” near the corner of Sweet Avenue and Main Street. Jeff Seegmiller, director of UI’s medical program, said UI purchased the building outright in 2014, and he has been working to fund its renovation ever since.
“For many years, we were having ... students go all over campus and this is the first time we’re able to really have a brick-and-mortar facility that really says this is ‘Idaho’s medical school,’ ” Seegmiller said. “We’ve created state-of-the-art physicians with substandard facilities for years, and it’s now time to do state-of-the-art physician with state-of-the-art facilities.”
Students studying medicine at UI do so through the WWAMI program — a partnership through the University of Washington’s School of Medicine that works with universities in the Northwest to offer students affordable medical training outside of Washington. “WWAMI” is an acronym for the participating states — Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho.
Dubbed the WWAMI Medical Education Building, the new facility includes wide hallways, vast common areas and even a small kitchenette complete with microwaves, refrigerators and a nearby bank of private lockers for students. Seegmiller said the front face of the building was expanded toward Sweet Avenue during renovation and now features an array of floor-to-ceiling windows, which provide a great deal of natural light and a generous view of their quiet little corner of campus.
“It’s a good study space and there’s a lot of spaces for group study, to hang out — plenty of whiteboards and whatnot — but then there’s also a lot of space just to study by yourself,” said first-year medical student Nick Wren. “I’m kind of a person who likes to do both. And so it’s nice to be able to go off by myself when I need to, but then come back to groups when I want to as well.”
While the original building was erected in the 1980s, Seegmiller said the current renovations began barely more than 1½ years ago. He said the $7 million project is funded through a combination of contributions from the UI, WWAMI, donations and about $2.4 million from the Idaho Legislature’s permanent building fund.
Seegmiller said there is about $500,000 left to raise before the building is fully funded, and there are a couple of classrooms that have yet to be refinished, but he is hopeful this will be a strong start to creating more medical programming in the state. While the new facility includes room for increased class sizes, Seegmiller said he is already thinking toward further expansion. He said there is a dramatic physician shortage in Idaho, and there must be a long-term plan for meeting this need.
“Idaho is one of the fastest growing states in the nation and ... we ranked 49th out of 50 states for number of physicians per capita — so that’s not a good statistic,” Seegmiller said. “Almost every one of our areas in our state is a health-provider-shortage area, meaning we don’t have the health providers that are needed in our communities, and so we have some work to do.”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.