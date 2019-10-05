The five new physicians at Gritman Medical Center’s Moscow Family Medicine will allow patients to see doctors faster, according to Gritman/MFM officials.
Dr. Thomas Sprinkle has been accepting patients at Moscow Family Medicine QuickCARE since August. Dr. Meghan Kusko (downtown clinic), Dr. Jacques Bouchard (downtown clinic), Dr. Jessica Bonnett (Westside clinic) and Dr. Jacob Christensen (University of Idaho Student Health) are expected to take patients by the end of the month.
Practice Administrator Larinda Valdon and Director of Nursing Carolyn Allen joined the practice this summer.
The five doctors are in response to the three physicians Moscow Family Medicine lost last year and to help stabilize primary care in the area, said Gritman President and CEO Kara Besst.
“Anytime you add (a net of) two new productive physicians to the mix, that’s two more full-day schedules that can be built out for patients,” said Peter Mundt, Gritman director of community relations and marketing.
The new hires bring the total physician number there to 14. There are 20 providers in total when including physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
Mundt said community feedback indicated reducing wait times at QuickCARE was critical, and ensuring patients receive quick access to care at all Moscow Family Medicine clinics is a top priority for Gritman/MFM.
“Our primary goals when we integrated with MFM was to bring more providers, bring them to our community and also help to retain them here to reduce wait times,” he said.
Prior to Sprinkle’s arrival, patients would not always be pleased with their wait times, Mundt said.
But Sprinkle’s expertise has brought quick, efficient care.
Mundt noted the waiting time Monday morning, a typically busy time for QuickCARE, was four to 19 minutes, which Mundt said was reasonable.
“I don’t want patients to have to sit around,” Sprinkle said. “I want to see them and help get them back to their day, because we all understand time is a limited commodity.”
Mundt said Valdon is working on providing flexible staffing between the QuickCare and Westside clinics, which are located adjacent to each other on West A Street. For example, if QuickCARE is busy with patients and Westside is slow, providers at Westside could see patients waiting at QuickCARE to lessen patient wait times.
The new physicians will also take stress off the nine existing physicians, Besst said.
She said losing three physicians almost within the same month last year was a challenge for the other physicians. Many of them delayed taking vacation time and gave up administrative days to see patients, she said.
“The existing physicians can normalize their workload, and these new physicians can build a new practice,” Valdon said.
Besst said Moscow Family Medicine will likely hire a couple physicians next year to replace an expected retiree and assist an overburdened specialty physician.
While reducing wait times is a focus, so is improving communication between patients and Moscow Family Medicine.
Valdon said people, starting this past week, can now speak to a person when calling Moscow Family Medicine instead of listening to a recording that guides callers to the right contact. One of two Moscow Family Medicine staff members will answer the phone and direct callers, she said.
To schedule an appointment with a physician, call (208) 882-2011.
Background on new doctors
Sprinkle was an emergency medicine physician in the U.S. Air Force who has more than two decades of experience in emergency and critical care.
Bouchard completed his residency at Naval Hospital Bremerton Puget Sound Family Medicine Residency in 2015 before serving four years as a staff physician in the U.S. Navy.
Kusko recently concluded a Rural Medicine with Obstetrics Fellowship at Tacoma Family Medicine in Tacoma, where she had previously completed her residency in family medicine.
Bonnett served nearly a decade in Redding, Calif., where she completed her residency and then began practicing at the Redding Family Medical Group.
Christensen completed a Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship at the University of New Mexico this summer. Christensen will also work with UI student-athletes as a team physician.
