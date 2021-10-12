New exhibit

Moscow artist Julene Ewert stands in front of her new exhibit of colorful acrylic and mixed media pieces at The Center at Colfax Library on display through Nov. 29. Photo submitted by Sarah Phelan-Blamires.

Moscow artist Julene Ewert stands in front of her new exhibit of colorful acrylic and mixed media pieces at The Center at Colfax Library on display through Nov. 29. Photo submitted by Sarah Phelan-Blamires.

Tags

Recommended for you