Left to right: Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Fleet Manager Karl Redinger, Genesee Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bill Krick, Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson and Genesee Mayor Steve Odenborg stand in front of a Moscow Volunteer Fire Department engine Tuesday outside the Moscow City Shop. The city transferred the engine to the Genesee Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday. The Moscow City Council in June approved the sale of two retired Moscow fire engines for $1 each to Genesee and the Wheatland Fire Protection District south of Lewiston. Moscow received two new fire engines since last year, replacing the two older engines. The photo was taken by Jenelle Krick.