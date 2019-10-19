Palouse Specialty Physicians announced Friday the opening of a new full-service neurology clinic at 2400 W. A St. Suite G in Moscow.
The clinic is the result of a collaboration between Gritman Medical Center, Pullman Regional Hospital and Whitman Hospital and Medical Center, according to a news release.
The clinic will be staffed by Dr. Sarita Said-Said and will offer diagnostics and treatments for patients with ALS, spinal muscular atrophy, myopathies, neuropathies, epilepsy, Parkinson’s Disease, multiple sclerosis, stroke and more.
Said-Said joins Palouse Specialty Physicians from University of California-Irvine, where she completed an advanced neuromuscular medicine fellowship.