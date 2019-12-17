Juliaetta elementary school students are exploring the history of their town through creative writing with the help of some local history buffs.
In the project, Juliaetta’s fourth through sixth graders are tasked with writing a piece of fiction that merges made-up characters with real historical events that took place in either Juliaetta or nearby Kendrick around the turn of the 20th Century.
Moscow-based teaching artist and writer Judy Sobeloff, who developed and leads the project, said she helped implement similar projects in Troy and Potlatch schools to great success. With the help of the local historical society, the Juliaetta-Kendrick Heritage Foundation, the school was able to raise the necessary grant funds to have Sobeloff come to Juliaetta to lead a project of its own. Sobeloff said the involvement of knowledgeable community members is critical to the program’s success.
“These happened to be towns where there’s a really strong historical society — they’re community volunteers who are really knowledgeable about the history and very enthusiastic about working with the kids,” Sobeloff said. “This was a really great way for the kids to learn about their town and to feel, really, a lot of pride in their town.”
Sobeloff said not only does the project allow students to engage local history in a direct, accessible way, it’s also a great way to get them excited about writing. She said while the history component ensures they will leave school with an understanding of important events that helped to shape their community, students are also cutting their teeth important creative writing skills like character development, dialogue writing and narrative arc.
“We’ve written in essays and stuff before from the fourth grade but nothing like a story,” sixth grader Stephanie Hamilton said. “In an essay, it’s kind of like you research something and it’s about a specific topic and there’s more to go off of. In a story there’s a lot of more creating in your mind rather than off a book.”
Near the beginning of the project, Sobeloff said she enlisted the help of JKHF President Sharon Harris to come speak to the students about the history of the region followed by a visit to the foundation’s museum of local history in Kendrick. Once the program was off and running, Harris said she fielded “a multitude” of questions from students doing research for their stories. She said questions ranged from inquiries about the kind of clothes people wore at the time to what a 12-year-old’s allowance would have been. She said it is her hope that the project will help energize an interest in local history and not just among Juliaetta and Kendrick’s young people.
“The further-reaching benefit is they tell their parents and then their parents are interested,” Harris said. “Kendrick hadn’t done anything to preserve history — for so long, we were just bankrupt with history and so it’s good to see that we’ve started something there that’s going to grow.”
Students will present their final projects the evening of Jan. 21 at the Kendrick Grange Hall, followed by a short workshop for adults who would like to try some of these exercises for themselves. Student projects will then be put on display in the Kendrick Museum, housed in the same building, in perpetuity.
