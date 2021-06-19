Whitman County Public Health and Public Health – Idaho North Central District did not update its COVID-19 statistics as of late Friday afternoon.
As of Thursday, Latah County had 3,204 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 3,039 confirmed and 165 probable cases. Of the 3,204 cases, 3,164 have recovered, 29 cases are open and 11 people have died.
In Whitman County, 4,386 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic. There have been 50 deaths and 125 hospitalizations related to the virus since the pandemic began.