Beginning Wednesday, Idaho drivers will only be able to operate electronic devices in hands-free mode while driving, including when stopped at a red light or stop sign.
The new Idaho State Code 49-1401A, intended to “address safety concerns associated with a significant portion of distracted driving crashes,” makes holding a cell phone, or other mobile electronic device, illegal while operating a vehicle with few exceptions.
This law applies in every city and county throughout the state. Troopers, officers and deputies will issue warnings through the end of the year, after which citations can be issued.
First-time offenses come with a $75 fine, second-time offenses within three years will include a $150 fine and third-time and subsequent offenses within three years will be subject to a $300 fine and may lead to a 90-day license suspension.