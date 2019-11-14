The Idaho Transportation Department reminded residents in a Wednesday news release that Idaho drivers will need to provide proof of insurance to the Division of Motor Vehicles starting in 2020, or have their registration suspended.
Idaho Code Section 49-1234 was passed during the 2019 Idaho legislative session and goes into effect in January. The new law requires vehicle owners to provide proof of insurance for two consecutive months to the DMV or risk having their registration suspended.
The law only applies to noncommercial vehicles, and excludes trailers and off-highway vehicles.
Owners without insurance coverage for two consecutive months will receive a warning and be given 30 days to provide proof of insurance or obtain an exemption before their registration is suspended.
According to the release, drivers who wish to reinstate a suspended license will need to provide proof of insurance and pay a fee of $75.
For additional information about the new law, contact the local DMV office or visit itd.idaho.gov/driveidaho.