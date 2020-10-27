New local COVID-19 death; Idaho in Stage 3

On Monday, Whitman County announced another resident has died from COVID-19, and Idaho’s governor announced the state is moving to Stage 3 of its reopening plan.
Nearly 100 people on the Palouse tested positive for the virus since Saturday.
The deceased is a man between ages 60-79. This is the 13th COVID-19-related death in Whitman County and all have occurred this month.
Six people are currently hospitalized. The total number of cases this year in the county has now reached 1,787.
In Idaho, a worsening situation in hospitals statewide has forced Gov. Brad Little to make a change. Little announced Monday he signed a statewide public health order moving Idaho back into Stage 3 as health care facilities face “alarming demand and capacity constraints due to increasing COVID-19 spread,” a news release stated.
Under the modified Stage 3, indoor gatherings are limited to 50 people or less. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 percent capacity.
Physical distancing requirements are in place for gatherings of all types. Long-term care facilities will not be allowed to operate without requiring masks on their premises.
Stage 3 does not mean schools should go to full remote learning, however.
“We must continue to prioritize safe in-person learning for students across Idaho,” Little said during his announcement.
It also does not mean in-person church services will end or that travel is restricted in and out of Idaho.
There will be seating only at bars, restaurants and nightclubs. Nightclubs can only operate as bars.
Employers should continue allowing telework or make special accommodations for at risk employees in the workplace.
Little’s order does not mean the economy is on lockdown, the news release states.
Little said during his announcement that the localized approach to addressing COVID-19 has not worked as “well as it should because the virus is relentless and in some parts of the state there simply have been insufficient efforts to protect lives.”
“The no-action approach for dealing with COVID is not a responsible option,” he said.
Forty-five people tested positive since Saturday in Latah County. There have been 901 confirmed cases in the county this year.
The latest patients span a wide age range, including one person who is under the age of four and another person in their 70s. Fifteen are between ages 18-29.
University of Idaho President Scott Green announced Monday that the pandemic will not change the university’s spring 2021 semester calendar. Classes will begin Jan. 13 and spring break will be March 15-19. Exam week will conclude May 14 and commencement is scheduled for May 15.
“Testing will be required for Moscow students to attend in-person classroom activities in January,” Green wrote in a memo. “Classes will likely begin online/remote as all students will be tested upon return to the Moscow campus. Details of this testing will be shared in November.”
The UI completed 912 COVID-19 tests between Oct. 17-23 and saw a 2.3 percent positivity rate.
According to numbers released by the Whitman County Health Department, there have been 185 positive test results in Pullman during the past two weeks.
There have been substantial numbers of new cases in smaller communities during that period, as well. There were 22 new cases in Colfax and 13 in Colton.
Among the newest Whitman County patients, nine of them are over the age of 80.
In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Pullman, the governing bodies for Washington State University fraternities and sororities released letters to alumni and others asking them to not visit Pullman in the coming weeks.
The letters state that Halloween and WSU football games typically draw a large number of people to Pullman. However, this year all social events at the fraternities and sororities are prohibited because of the pandemic.
“Cougar football games will not be viewable on campus or at Martin Stadium,” a letter from the WSU Interfraternity Council states. “The Compton Union Building will be closed, and Fraternities and Sororities will not host guests.”
The letter states that fraternities and sororities are working with local police to request increased patrols on campus and throughout Pullman.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com