A recently opened Moscow restaurant allows customers to grab a bite while playing one of about 260 games available in the cafe.
Journey’s End Cafe, located on West Third Street in the former Red Bento building, offers subs, pizzas, burgers and salad along with several beverages like beer, wine, soda and energy drinks.
The wide assortment of board games, trading card games and gaming events and tournaments is the unique twist the restaurant provides. Journey’s End Cafe opened July 19.
“There’s not a lot of places I’ve ever seen that offer what we’re offering here,” said owner Josh Flickner, who moved to Moscow last year.
Flickner also owns Journey’s End Cafe in Camano Island, Wash., about two hours north of Seattle. He said the town, Camano, is rural and vibrant like Moscow and his gaming cafe provides affordability, fast service and a family-friendly atmosphere — all qualities he said he brought to his Moscow restaurant.
Flickner said he did not move to Moscow with the intention of opening the restaurant but that the opportunity arose to buy the building and he took it.
The cafe appears divided with a massive game library and dining tables on one side and the kitchen, cash register and dining tables on the other, but Flickner said customers are welcome to eat and play games on both sides.
The visual separation does allow for people who want to enjoy a quiet meal on one side while a big group can play Dungeons and Dragons, for example, on the other side, he said.
“People have commented already that they really like that,” Flickner said. “It’s fun to see people having fun ... but it’s also kind of nice to have a little bit of a separation.”
A link to the games available at Journey’s End Cafe is on its website, journeysendmoscow.com. Flickner said the games, which are free to play at the restaurant, vary in skill level, from checkers and Jenga to five-hour strategy games. Some games can be purchased at the store or online.
“The concept to me of being able to play Magic: The Gathering while having a beer and a barbecue chicken pizza ... that’s pretty awesome,” Flickner said.
He said many people from different walks of life have already told him they are excited the gaming cafe opened.
Flickner said a local board game group told him they did not feel they had a place to play games and host club meetings until now. Another group wants to have Dungeons and Dragons sessions and Magic: The Gathering players want to play tournaments at the restaurant, he said. Flickner said several high school students play board games and have made friends at the cafe as well.
Game events and dates are posted on the cafe’s website.
“We’re really building something that I think is going to be a blessing to the community and that’s a huge part of why we’re trying to do it,” Flickner said.
Besides dining in, customers can order online for takeout or call (208) 874-0065 to place an order.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
“Here’s your takeout but if you want to hang out and play games for five hours you can,” Flickner said of the cafe’s concept. “That’s kind of how the menu and even the ingredients that we use are built, like our fries don’t get nasty after five minutes of driving away.”
