New Moscow superintendent ready to steer

Shawn Tiegs

MOSCOW — The next superintendent for the Moscow School District said he is excited to be leading a place that he likened to “a big ship that’s generally headed in the right direction and good things are happening.”

Shawn Tiegs, the superintendent at Nezperce School District, will replace retiring Moscow superintendent Greg Bailey this summer.

Tiegs said he was drawn to Moscow because of its well-educated community that supports public education.