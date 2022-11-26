New pastor is settling into his pastoral surroundings

Derek McGuckin was appointed as the new pastor of First United Methodist Church in Moscow this past summer. He was raised by missionary parents and has worked as a pastor in the Northwest for the last two decades.

 Contributed photo

The Rev. Derek McGuckin grew up as the child of missionary parents in countries like Argentina and Costa Rica before he returned to the United States.

In August, McGuckin was appointed to be the next minister of the First United Methodist Church located at 322 E. Second St., in Moscow. He arrived in August ready to meet the congregation and explore Moscow.

McGuckin, 55, is married to his wife of 28 years, Laura. They have three kids — the youngest of whom is a senior in high school. He attended the University of California, Davis for his undergraduate degree in cultural anthropology before he went to seminary school.

