New practice introduced in Pullman

A physician is opening a new family medicine practice in September in downtown Pullman and hopes to introduce people to a different model for health care.
Dr. Shaleah Jones, who worked at Pullman Family Medicine for seven years, will open her practice, Dawn MD, on Sept. 1 in the old armory building at 540 E Main St. in Pulman.
She described Dawn MD as, “a practice that cuts out a lot of middle men to bring back the basic doctor-patient relationship.”
It uses the direct primary care model, which means Dawn MD does not participate in insurance plans. Instead, patients sign up for a monthly membership fee that Jones said is “meant to be very affordable for all spectrums of people.”
The fee goes directly to Jones instead of a third party.
This model, Jones said, will cut overhead costs for her and make it easier for patients to access her care. Jones said she is available to respond to patients quickly through call, text or an in-person visit.
“People don’t have to go through front office hoops or insurance hoops,” Jones said.
Jones said she will be able to contract with laboratories herself to make it easier for her to provide lab results to patients. Dawn MD will also offer an in-house pharmacy and sell medications at wholesale prices.
Jones said she can provide transparent pricing with “no surprise bills.”
She said this is the first direct primary care practice in Pullman. Story Family Medicine, in Moscow, also uses the direct primary care model.
Jones said this model is not meant to dissuade people from having insurance. She said patients still need insurance to cover the costs of more serious treatments and procedures that she cannot offer at Dawn MD.
Dawn MD is a traditional family medicine practice that can address urgent care needs such as colds, flus, broken bones, lacerations and back pain.
It will also provide preventative care, chronic care, women’s health care, dermatology and a variety of procedures.
Jones said the direct primary model allows people to have options for their medical needs because there’s not a “one-size fits all approach” to health care.
