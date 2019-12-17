The Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center hosted its 102nd Annual Meeting and Awards luncheon Dec. 10 at Courtyard by Marriott in Pullman.
The event focused on Chamber initiatives and accomplishments over the past year, and introduced new Chamber Board President Andrew Flabetich, and new board member, Ginger Flynn.
Meeting attendees thanked Jill Bielenber, outgoing board president, for her services, and bade farewell to departing long-term member Tom Handy.
The organization also honored Mike Rydbom with the Hall of Fame Historical award for his longtime Chamber support and committee participation; Community Band of the Palouse received the Hall of Fame Modern award for numerous community events and Pullman’s Fourth of July Celebrations; Pullman Schools Food Pantry Program, which serves more than 200 students weekly in all public schools was awarded for Civic Improvement; Stephen and Sharon Hall, founders and volunteers at the Palouse Free Clinic, received the Marshall A. Neill Community Service Award; and Mike and Sue Hinz were awarded Chamber Member of the Year for service projects and making cotton candy at Pullman’s Fourth of July Celebration.