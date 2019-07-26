Eligible veterans can utilize their benefits at Latah Community Health, a CHAS Health clinic in Moscow, for urgent care services after the Veterans Affairs MISSION Act replaced the Veterans Choice Program last month.
Linda Wondra, public affairs officer for the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla, said the new benefit will greatly improve convenience for eligible veterans because they do not need authorization from the VA to visit an urgent care provider in the VA’s network.
Prior to June 6, the Veterans Choice Program did not cover urgent care services, which forced veterans across the country to visit a faraway VA facility, schedule an appointment days or weeks out with their local provider or go to a local emergency room, said Bradley Anderson, program application specialist and VA MISSION Act champion at the Walla Walla VA Medical Center. Based on the injury or illness, the treatment may or may not have been covered, he said.
Now, Anderson said eligible veterans can visit a local participating provider, which would be the Moscow or Lewiston CHAS clinic for area veterans, and may only need to pay a copayment.
Depending on the veteran’s priority group, Anderson said he or she may have no copays the first three visits but then pay a $30 copay for further visits, or pay a $30 copay starting from the first visit.
Anderson said the VA MISSION Act is “leaps and bounds better than Choice” for several reasons. One of them is the improved access of care at VA facilities and community providers. “The urgent care absolutely is a huge benefit … where we didn’t have that before,” he said.
To be eligible for urgent and walk-in care, veterans must be enrolled in the VA health care system and have received care through the VA from either a VA or community provider in the past two years. Wondra said participating clinics will continue to be added in the area.
To learn more, watch this short YouTube video — http://bit.ly/2JC1kqZ — by the Veterans Health Administration. It provides an overview of the urgent care benefit under the VA MISSION Act, including eligibility, in-network providers, covered services, copayments and prescription medication.
To learn what participating urgent care clinics are available in your area, visit http://bit.ly/2XLMOW5.
