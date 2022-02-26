New property tax relief bills introduced Friday

BOISE — Idaho lawmakers continue to consider tax policy changes this session, with two new property tax relief proposals being introduced Friday.
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, sponsored both measures.
The first uses a “surplus eliminator” approach to provide as much as $80 million per year for property tax relief. The second mandates that half the local government share of online sales tax revenues be used to reduce property taxes.
The House Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced both bills. They could come back for public hearings as soon as next week.
Monks noted that the Legislature has previously used the surplus eliminator to address certain pressing transportation needs. Upward of $153 million was raised over four years for state and local highway projects, before the program’s sunset in 2019.
The eliminator only taps surplus general fund revenues, Monks said. When the Legislature sets the annual budget, it outlines approved expenditures for the year, as well as the desired ending balance — the amount of money it wants to carry over into the next fiscal year.
If the state collects more than that, he said, it would be considered surplus revenue.”
“This bill proposes to sweep that surplus into an account and use it for property tax relief,” Monks said.
The surplus account would be split 50-50 between cities and counties, he said. It would also be capped at $80 million per year.
Although this approach reduces the amount of money available to the state in the following fiscal year, he said, “as far as any current budgets, it wouldn’t affect them at all.”
His second proposal places new limits on how cities and counties can use the money they’ll be receiving from the Wayfair tax relief fund.
The fund was established in 2014 to collect sales tax revenue from online purchases. The state has used its share for recent tax cut and tax rebate plans.
Local governments will begin collecting 11.5% of the money in 2024.
Monk’s bill steers those dollars into a property tax relief fund. They would be split 50-50 between cities and counties — cutting other local taxing jurisdictions out of the loop — and half the money would have to be used for property tax relief.
The proposal also “jump starts” the tax relief by transferring $40 million from the general fund into the new relief fund in 2023. Half that amount would be dedicated to property tax relief.
A third major property tax relief bill was recently unveiled, but hasn’t been formally introduced yet because the sponsors are working out some final details.
In general, that plan would increase the state sales tax rate from 6% to around 8% and use the additional revenue to eliminate most local property taxes on primary residences. It would also boost the grocery tax credit by about $60 per person, to help offset the impact the higher tax rate would have on food products.
