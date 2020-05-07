New roof at former Neely’s site

A worker climbs the former Neely’s Travel Service building Friday in Moscow. The building is owned by Dan Mullin, of Moscow, who owns DKMullin Architects on South Main Street in Moscow. Mullin said Wednesday the building is receiving a new roof after the old one had deteriorated. The building is vacant, but Margaret Dibble, Latah County Democrats treasurer, said the group hopes to rent the space starting next month for the election season, which ends with the general election Nov. 3. Dibble said the Democrats used the building as their headquarters two years ago.

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

Tags

