A significant number of single family homes are needed to close the affordable housing gap on the Palouse.
That is one of the findings the public will be able to view in a regional housing needs assessment made public by the Partnership for Economic Prosperity.
PEP, in partnership with Thomas P. Miller and Associates, spent months researching housing deficiencies in Whitman and Latah counties. Brian Points, of Thomas P. Miller and Associates, spoke about the study in front of the Pullman City Council on Tuesday.
The study says there needs to be more than 3,000 new housing units added to the region to make up for a lack of affordable housing.
The study recommends that most of those units be single family homes, which currently fall far behind the number of multi-family residences such as apartments.
Points said the number of renters on the Palouse has grown by 46 percent between 2007-15, which he deemed an “exceptional rate of growth.”
While some may believe that is because of younger generations not wanting to be homeowners, Points said other studies show that perception is not true. He said many younger people want to own homes, but simply cannot afford them.
Cost is an issue for many people. Points said 38 percent of the region’s population is cost burdened, meaning those residents spend at least 30 percent of their budget on housing costs. That is higher than the national average of 31 percent, he said.
The Palouse would have to overcome high construction costs and would have to attract developers, but the study recommends several housing types that could benefit residents in addition to single-family homes, such as tiny homes, accessory dwelling units and modular built homes.
Harvest Drive speeders
Later Tuesday evening, the city council also heard from Pullman Girl Scouts who prepared remarks regarding speeding cars on Harvest Drive.
This issue has been brought up at previous council meetings as residents and councilors have discussed concerns about cars speeding through the neighborhood where children walk to Lincoln Middle School and Franklin Elementary School.
The Girl Scouts asked the city to consider adding more pedestrian and bike signs, bicycle sharrows and improve visibility of cars in order to keep children safe.
Police and WSU
The council approved an agreement with Washington State University to partially fund a research fellow from the university to help the Pullman Police Department with research, data collection, grant writing and other projects.
Chief Gary Jenkins said among those projects he has in mind for the fellow would be to study the possibility of creating a Pullman municipal court.
The agreement is for $10,000 a year for three years.
Capital improvement program
The council also passed resolutions for a six-year capital improvement program and a six-year transportation improvement program.
Among the projects included in the capital improvement program are finishing the new city hall facilities, street enhancements and sewage treatment projects.
A list of those projects can be found on the city website.
