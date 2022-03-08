New times for tacos

Parker Knapp updates Taco Time’s new hours on the reader board Monday along Sixth Street in Moscow. Knapp, a student at the University of Idaho, said he is working at Taco Time while studying to become an English teacher.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Cementing permanent public access on Moscow Mountain
- Ziply responds to Pullman complaints
- His View: Trump’s top lawyer: Don’t be fooled again
- Hounds evoke pleasant memories
- Health care officials talk roller coaster journey of COVID-19
- Property tax relief bill proposes raising sales tax
- Public Records
- Photos: Waters rise on the Palouse
- Local Briefs
- WSU to relax COVID-19 protocols
Your guide to the best businesses in the region