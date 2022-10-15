A new video series featuring Idaho chefs and farmers who are using locally-sourced ingredients will be available each week through the fall on the Idaho Preferred website.
“ ‘Idaho’s Farm to Chef Connection,’ tells the story of Idaho-grown foods through the experiences of our state’s chefs and farmers who are committed to bringing fresh, quality, local ingredients to our plates,” said Erica White, Idaho Preferred trade specialist.
Each week of the autumn season, Idaho Preferred will release a new “mini-sode” on social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter). These pieces will highlight the collaborative efforts between the featured culinary artist and their local farmers. The videos were filmed on-location at farms and restaurants throughout the state, including Boise, Caldwell, Moscow, Sandpoint and Twin Falls. Each mini-sode can be viewed on the Idaho Preferred website at bit.ly/3ey8Q8x.