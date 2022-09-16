Idaho residents getting COVID-19 booster shots will now receive an updated vaccine to target BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants.

The boosters are available to anyone 12 years old or older who has received their primary two doses of either MRNA COVID-19 vaccine and are at least two months past their last primary or booster shot.

Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available, though only Pfizer is approved for children ages 12 to 17, said Mike Larson, a nurse for Public Health – Idaho north central district.

