Whitman County Public Health reported another death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Thirty-seven Whitman County residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The county Tuesday also received eight new positive COVID-19 test results. One new hospitalization was reported. There have been 3,196 positive cases total in the county, to date.
The newest patients include one person younger than the age of 20, six between ages 40-59 and one between ages 60-79.
Latah County had 14 new confirmed or probable cases reported Tuesday. The newest patients include one person between ages 5-12, three people between ages 13-17, two people in their 30s, one person in their 40s, two people in their 50s, three people in their 60s and two people in their 70s.
There have been 2,394 confirmed cases, 127 probable cases and six total deaths thus far in Latah County.
Starting Monday, Idaho’s vaccination program opened to residents 65 years old and older.
Those eligible can preregister to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, according to a Gritman news release. Those in that age group can also preregister to be kept informed about upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Gritman. The preregistration form can be found at gritman.org/vaccine.
People can also schedule an appointment at a vaccine clinic near them at idahoprepmod.com.
Washington is in Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
Washington residents can assess their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine using Phase Finder at FindYourPhaseWA.org.
If eligible, residents are asked to print or take a screenshot of the eligibility certificate. Eligible individuals will then be redirected to a new page with information on how to register for local vaccine clinics. Those not eligible to receive vaccinations can sign up for an automated notification when they do become eligible.
Pullman Regional Hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage at pullmanregional.org/covid-vaccine has links to local information and scheduling information for hospital clinics. Hospital staff are responding to all voicemails and emails requesting appointments with a response time goal within the day, according to a Monday release from PRH.