A longtime downtown Moscow wine store has closed and a new wine business recently opened its doors on South Main Street.
Wine Company of Moscow, located on East Third Street between Main and Washington streets, closed Dec. 31 after 40 years of operating downtown, said Terry Eckwright, the store’s manager.
The store was at the East Third Street location the last 29 years, said Eckwright, who managed the store for 30 years.
Vin Wine Bar and Cellar opened about one month ago next to Moscow Bagel and Deli.
The wine retail shop and wine bar is open 12-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 12-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, according to its storefront window.
Sara Wicks owns the business.
Eckwright said Wine Company of Moscow closed because business had been declining the past three or four years. He said the space was leased through the end of January and it is now vacant. It is unknown what the space will be used for. Besides wine, the store sold beer, cheese and gourmet food products.
If the company remained open, Eckwright said it would have needed to renew expensive alcohol licenses at the end of last month, which he did not plan to do because business was deteriorating. He said he would have also needed to renew a costly health department license and an insurance policy for the business in order to keep its doors open.
“The timing was right,” he said.
Eckwright has since joined the Vin operation after Wicks invited him to work there. He said it will be tough to no longer work at Wine Company of Moscow because he spent three decades there.
“I’ll miss it, the 32nd of January,” he said with a laugh.
Eckwright said there were “a lot of headaches” involved in running the business.
“Forty years is a long time in a small area to run a business like that,” he said.
