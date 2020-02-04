Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Becoming cloudy with snow likely this afternoon. High 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.