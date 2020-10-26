A new art exhibit, “The Vote: 100 years,” is now on display at Libey Art Gallery in Colfax.
The display is an acrylic collage exhibit by Colfax artist Nancy Rothwell. In these works, Rothwell reviews the influence of the 19th Amendment which granted women the right to vote when it was ratified in 1920.
Rothwell’s show reflects on the social and political events of 100 years ago. She uses visual symbols, such as roadmaps and house keys, to comment on the long struggle women faced to attain suffrage.
The exhibit will be up through January 2021. Libey Gallery at Colfax Library is located at 102 S. Main Street. Its hours are Mondays through Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,Thursdays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.whitco.lib.wa.us or call (509) 397-4366.